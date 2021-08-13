 Skip to main content
Auburn teen dies after South College Street shooting
Auburn teen dies after South College Street shooting

  Updated
Police lights

An Auburn teen is dead after he succumbed to wounds sustained during a shooting in the 1200 block of South College Street Thursday evening, police with the Auburn Police Division said.

Police went to the scene of the shooting at about 6 p.m. Thursday and found the 19-year-old, who had been shot in the upper torso, police said.

First responders gave medical aid to the victim, but police said he succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

An initial investigation determined that the victim was interacting with two known acquaintances before one of them shot the teen, and police said a person of interest is now in custody.

The case remains under investigation by the APD and charges are anticipated. Police are asking anyone with more information related to the case to contact them at 334-501-3140 or the tip line at 334-246-1391.

