Auburn University assistant professor charged with possession of child pornography

An assistant professor at Auburn University’s College of Veterinary Medicine was arrested by Auburn police on Thursday and charged with possession of child pornography.

Police arrested Amarjit Mishra, 42, from Auburn on felony warrants charging him with five counts of possession of child pornography, according to the police report from Auburn Police Department.

Auburn University officials released the following statement to the media: “We are aware of the allegations against and arrest of Amarjit Mishra. He has been placed on administrative leave and is not on campus. Mishra will remain on leave while the University evaluates this matter.”

According to the press release, Auburn police and members of the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children task force began an investigation on March 24.

Mishra was developed as a suspect, arrested, charged and transported to the Lee County Jail, where he was held on a $50,000 bond, police said. Court records show that Mishra made a motion on Friday for a preliminary hearing.