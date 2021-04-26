Auburn University receives multiple reports of suspicious man in white van offering rides to women

Auburn University has received several reports of a suspicious man trying to give rides to local women in a white van, according to a campus safety advisory from the university.

On Saturday, a student reported that a man tried to give her a ride in his van while she was walking on West Magnolia Avenue near Chipotle. After seeing tools in the back of the van with no seats, she ran and the van drove away, the campus safety advisory from the university stated.

After the initial advisory, three more reports were given to Campus Safety from women about similar behavior on the same day happening on campus near Cambridge Hall and off campus on West Glenn Avenue and North College Street. One of the women reported that she accepted the ride at first, and after the suspect took her to another location and tried to kiss her she exited the van and he drove away, Campus Safety said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect is described as a man with tan or brown skin in his late 20s or early 30s with short black hair and a Hispanic accent. The vehicle he was driving is described as a newer model white Ford Transit Connect with an Alabama tag, black door handles and windows in the back through which tools and landscaping equipment were seen, according to Campus Safety.