Auburn University releases statement on recent reports of sexual misconduct, plans to hold town hall Wednesday

Auburn University released a statement Thursday saying it was dedicated to student safety following public outcry at reports of three students who were allegedly sexually assaulted in the past week.
“The creation and maintenance of a safe environment for our students will always be the highest priority for Auburn,” the statement from the university said. “The three cases reported this week – one in a residence hall, one on a campus sidewalk and one in a fraternity house – have only intensified our commitment. Auburn prohibits sexual harassment and power-based personal violence.”
The school said the Department of Student Affairs will host a town hall event on Sept. 22, 4 p.m. in the Student Activities Center Auditorium to discuss preventing and reporting sexual assault. Representatives from student affairs, Campus Safety and Security, the Auburn Police Division, SGA, Health Promotion and Wellness and Title IX will be at the event and all are welcome to attend, the university said.
The university said it takes action to prevent sexual harassment and violence through a variety of awareness and bystander intervention programming along with safety programs and resources for students, including 24-hour patrols by officers with the Auburn Police Division, employed security officers for after hours, about 200 blue light emergency phones around campus, 24-hour-on-campus transportation and an extensive security camera system, and added that when a sexual assault survivor officially reports a crime, the university is able to take even more steps to address the situation.
“When a crime is officially reported by a member of our campus community, the University is able to take even more aggressive steps to help crime victims and hold those responsible accountable,” the statement said. “In the current situation, the victims of the three recent incidents chose not to file police reports or formal complaints with the University or local police, and we support their right to do so.”
Prior to Thursday’s statement from the university, a release from Auburn University Campus Safety & Security on Tuesday said a student disclosed to police that she was raped Friday night at an unnamed fraternity house, and while the sexual assault survivor did not recall the details of the incident, she disclosed physical injuries consistent with a rape.
Campus safety also released a statement Sept. 10 about a female student having reported that she was fondled by a stranger while walking near Aubie Hall earlier that morning and another statement on Sept. 8 that said another student reported being raped and physically assaulted a week prior at an on-campus residential facility by an acquaintance.
The three recent reports of sexual assaults led to a protest at Toomer's Corner Tuesday night that drew over 100 Auburn University students and alumni to decry the assaults and voice their desire for more accountabilty and action to be taken by the school, as well as the release of the name of the fraternity at which one of the survivors was allegedly raped.
The prior statements from campus safety provided a list of resources on and off campus for sexual assault survivors to contact, including Safe Harbor at 334-844-7233 and Rape Counselors of East Alabama at 334-705-0510.
Campus safety officials also encouraged victims to call contact police using 911 for emergency situations or to call the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3100 to report a sexual assault.
Student survivors can also report incidents to the Auburn University Title IX Coordinator at 334-844-4794 and find more resources at www.auburn.edu/titleix