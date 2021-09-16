Auburn University releases statement on recent reports of sexual misconduct, plans to hold town hall Wednesday

“When a crime is officially reported by a member of our campus community, the University is able to take even more aggressive steps to help crime victims and hold those responsible accountable,” the statement said. “In the current situation, the victims of the three recent incidents chose not to file police reports or formal complaints with the University or local police, and we support their right to do so.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to Thursday’s statement from the university, a release from Auburn University Campus Safety & Security on Tuesday said a student disclosed to police that she was raped Friday night at an unnamed fraternity house, and while the sexual assault survivor did not recall the details of the incident, she disclosed physical injuries consistent with a rape.

Campus safety also released a statement Sept. 10 about a female student having reported that she was fondled by a stranger while walking near Aubie Hall earlier that morning and another statement on Sept. 8 that said another student reported being raped and physically assaulted a week prior at an on-campus residential facility by an acquaintance.