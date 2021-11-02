Auburn University reports two sexual assaults on campus in 24 hours

Two students on Auburn University’s campus within 24 hours alleged they had been sexually assaulted, the university’s Campus Safety and Security office reported.
Auburn sent out two campus-wide emails Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon describing two separate incidents that occurred Sunday and Monday, respectively.
The incident on Sunday was reported as a rape that occurred in an on-campus residence hall. The university did not disclose which residence hall the assault took place in.
“The survivor stated that she was sexually assaulted in her residence hall by a male who she had just met through mutual friends and who is not affiliated with the university,” the email said. “The suspect has not been identified to Campus Safety, so a detailed description is not available.”
The incident was reported to the Campus Safety and Security office by a “campus safety authority,” an Auburn employee with “significant responsibility for student and campus activities,” per the email, but no formal police report has been filed.
Monday’s incident was reported as a man fondling a woman at Ross Square at about 10:45 a.m.
“The survivor stated that she was walking through the center of Ross Square when a male violently bumped into her from behind and grabbed her buttocks with his open hand,” the university’s second email said. “The male then quickly left the area toward Thach Concourse.”
The university said the victim described the suspect in question as a Black man with a medium-to-dark-brown complexion who appeared to be in his early 20s and was about 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-6. She said the suspect was wearing a black baseball cap with a light army green T-shirt, and he looked to have shaved the sides of his head and might have had a black backpack.
The university said the second incident was reported to the Campus Safety and Security office by the university’s Title IX office.
The incidents follow a series of three reported sexual assaults on Auburn’s campus that were disclosed by the Campus Safety and Security office on Sept. 8, 10 and 14. In the face of questions from the campus community, the university then held a town hall meeting on Sept. 22 that included Auburn officials with Campus Safety, Safe Harbor, Title IX, Student Counseling & Psychological Services and the Auburn Police Division.
Victims of sexual assault on and off campus may contact Safe Harbor at 334-844-7233, Rape Counselors of East Alabama at 334-705-0510 and Auburn University Student Counseling & Psychological Services at 334-844-5123.
Students are also encouraged to call 911 for emergency situations or call the Auburn Police Division at 334-501-3100 to report a sexual assault.
Victims may report incidents to the Auburn University Title IX Coordinator at 334-844-4794 and can find resources at www.auburn.edu/titleix.