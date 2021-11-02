Auburn University reports two sexual assaults on campus in 24 hours

Two students on Auburn University’s campus within 24 hours alleged they had been sexually assaulted, the university’s Campus Safety and Security office reported.

Auburn sent out two campus-wide emails Monday evening and Tuesday afternoon describing two separate incidents that occurred Sunday and Monday, respectively.

The incident on Sunday was reported as a rape that occurred in an on-campus residence hall. The university did not disclose which residence hall the assault took place in.

“The survivor stated that she was sexually assaulted in her residence hall by a male who she had just met through mutual friends and who is not affiliated with the university,” the email said. “The suspect has not been identified to Campus Safety, so a detailed description is not available.”

The incident was reported to the Campus Safety and Security office by a “campus safety authority,” an Auburn employee with “significant responsibility for student and campus activities,” per the email, but no formal police report has been filed.

Monday’s incident was reported as a man fondling a woman at Ross Square at about 10:45 a.m.

