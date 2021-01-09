Auburn University student dies after falling from 6th story balcony of downtown student apartments

A 20-year-old man died after falling from the sixth story balcony of The Standard apartment building in downtown Auburn Saturday, police said.

After receiving a call at 3:55 p.m., officers with the Auburn Police Division arrived at the apartment complex and found the unresponsive victim with severe injuries and took him by ambulance to the East Alabama Medical Center, police said.

Despite the efforts of first responders and medical staff, the young man succumbed to his injuries from the fall and died, police said.

The victim was a student at Auburn University, according to a report from Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

Police are investigating the reasons behind his fall and working with the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office, but there is no indication of foul play at this time, police said.

The body of the victim is being transported to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Montgomery for an autopsy while the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

The APD is asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the detective division at 334-501-3140 or anonymously using the Auburn Tip Line at 334-246-1391.

