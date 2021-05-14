Audit reveals Lee County DA’s office under Brandon Hughes failed in seven areas to comply with state laws

“After appointment, I established protocols and internal controls and procedures,” Ventiere said in a statement. “Those protocols included the request for an immediate audit by the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts and an internal audit to find ways to reduce unnecessary spending within the office. … As part of my commitment to upholding the integrity of the office and remaining transparent to the public, a copy of the audit has been provided to our local judges, the Alabama Attorney General, the Alabama Ethics Commission, the Alabama State Bar and the Office of Prosecution Services.”