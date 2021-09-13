Authorities investigating fatal boat crash in Lee County

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division are investigating a boat crash that killed a Valley man on Lake Harding in Lee County on Monday morning, authorities said.

Walter Mitchell, a 58-year-old Valley man, was fatally injured at about 6:20 a.m. Monday when the fishing boat he was driving hit another fishing boat in the Halawakee Creek off the Lee County Road 368 point, authorities said.

Mitchell drove an aluminum jon boat and was travelling east on the lake near the bank, and as he rounded a point he was met by a large, fiberglass boat and they collided almost head on, the Lee County Coroner’s Office said.

The coroner’s office said Mitchell was instantly killed from multiple blunt force impact injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene while the operator of the other boat involved in the collision was not injured.

Both boat drivers had on life vests and Mitchell’s body was recovered immediately upon the arrival of first responders. The coroner’s office said alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and assisted state authorities with the investigation, according to authorities.