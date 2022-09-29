Beauregard Elementary School custodian arrested on 41 counts of child pornography

Investigators from the Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a custodian at Beauregard Elementary School on Wednesday and charged him with 41 counts of possession of child pornography, according to a press release from the LCSO.

The custodian, Matthew Adams Hammock, 33, of Beauregard was taken into custody at the school without incident, deputies said.

On Tuesday, sheriff's investigators along worked with agents from the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations to conduct multiple search warrants in Lee County regarding in response to tips pertaining to the exploitation of children under the age of 18, the release said.

Hammock was identified as one of the suspects. Investigators said they collected Hammock’s cell phone during the arrest and were able to confirm multiple images of child pornography had been downloaded from the internet.

Investigators then conducted a search warrant at Hammock’s residence in the 200 block of Lee Road 43 in Beauregard. Multiple digital devices were obtained and investigators said they found multiple images depicting nude children under 12 years of age.

At this time there has been no evidence found that would suggest Beauregard Elementary School or any of the students were depicted in any of the photos, according to the LCSO release.

Deputies conducted searches in all of the bathrooms at the school and said they found no recording devices.

Hammock is being held in the Lee County Detention Center on a $410,000 bond. Deputies said more charges are expected.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).