Almost three years after a fatal vehicle crash on I-85, Nicholas Palerino pled guilty to the reckless manslaughter of Thomas Ralston, Jr., earlier this month following an indictment by a Lee County Grand Jury.

In September 2020, the Opelika Police Department responded to a crash on I-85 near exit 58, according to a statement from the Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere.

Evidence at the crash scene showed that Ralston was stopped because of an unrelated wreck when Palerino crashed into his Kia Rio at a high rate of speed, the release said.

“The impact caused Ralston’s vehicle to strike the rear of another vehicle and flip into the median,” the release said.

Ralston was pronounced dead on the scene, and earlier reports from the late Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Ralston died instantly from “blunt force impact injuries.”

During the investigation, Ventiere stated that a forensic evaluation was performed of Palerino’s cell phone, which showed that he was actively viewing multiple social media apps, including Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram prior to and at the time of the crash.

Looking at Palerino’s cell phone data, investigators said they found “social media applications were in constant use for over 5 minutes until impact. Additionally, information from Palerino’s airbag module showed he was traveling at 78-79 mph and did not brake before hitting the victim’s car,” according to the release.

Ventiere stated that OPD investigators conducted a thorough investigation, which required complex investigative techniques. She also said Senior Trial Attorney Garrett Saucer and Assistant District Attorney Luke Farmer worked diligently preparing this case for presentation to a jury.

“We are sorry for the loss suffered by the Ralston family, and we hope this tragedy will serve as a warning about the dangers of distracted driving,” Ventiere stated.