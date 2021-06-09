Before dying, victim of Opelika shooting identified who shot him, police testify

Over the course of the investigation, White testified that the incident stemmed from a feud between Thomas and the two victims, and that Thomas had gotten a gun four days before the shooting.

“There was some type of feud between the three. They had a lover’s triangle of some sort that provoked the incident,” White testified. “From my investigation, I determined that the gun was purchased from a local pawn shop. … Mr. Thomas was there at the time of the gun purchase with his cousin, who committed a straw purchase to provide Mr. Thomas with that gun.”

A straw purchase refers to a transaction in which someone buys a good or service for someone unable or unwilling to purchase it and then gives it to that person.

While McKeehan passed away after the shooting, Beasley, despite being shot in the head with a 9 mm bullet, continues to live, though he’ll likely be deaf in one ear, White testified.

“[Beasely] has lost hearing in his left ear, but he’s ultimately expected to survive,” White testified. “[The bullet] appeared to take off a good portion of the left side of his face near the edge of his face. … When I arrived on the scene, it looked like brain matter lying in the bed of the truck, and there was a large quantity of blood.”

A date has not been set for the case to go to grand jury.

