Beulah man found guilty of murder after man was shot, stabbed and dropped down well

Sabrina Brown, Sprayberry’s sister who lived with him, testified that Sprayberry threatened to hurt her if she talked to the police after Clarke had been reported missing in December 2019 and told her to stay away from the house.

“He said he had stuff to do at the house, and he didn’t want me to come home,” Brown testified.

Cody Campbell, Sprayberry’s neighbor at the time of Clarke’s disappearance, testified that he saw Sprayberry shooting a small handgun in Sprayberry’s backyard about a month before authorities arrived at Sprayberry's house, and three .25 caliber bullets consistent with a small handgun were recovered from Clarke’s head when authorities lifted him from the well.

Along with Clarke’s body, a knife was also recovered from the bottom of the well which Saucer said was likely the weapon used to stab the victim.

“The cause of death was a combination of multiple gunshot wounds and multiple stab wounds,” Saucer said. “I submit to you [Sprayberry] lured Mr. Clarke to the bathroom or bedroom of the house, killed him in the house, stabbed him in the back, and then for good measure once he got his hands on a gun, shot him in the head to finish him off.”

Sprayberry will go before Lee County Circuit Judge Jacob Walker at a later date for sentencing.

