Bo knows Mike Hubbard: Auburn and Lee County leaders write letters in support of Mike Hubbard following a motion for early release

In a response to Hubbard’s motion for early release, state prosecutors urged the court to deny the former speaker of the house’s request and said there was no persuasive reason to justify him serving less than half of the sentence the court ordered 10 months ago.

“As Hubbard appears to see it, his apology is dispositive. Now that he is sorry for his crimes and is ready to ‘rebuild trust with those who have lost faith in [him] and the entire political system,’ he should be released to get started on that work,” state prosecutors said in the response. “It is a positive step that Hubbard recognizes that his crimes ‘harmed society as a whole.’ But he is wrong to think the best way to repair that harm is for the Court to release the very man who caused it after he has served less than half his sentence. By Hubbard’s logic, a remorseful arsonist should be released early if he expresses the desire to rebuild the home he burned down.”

State prosecutors went on to say that while Hubbard’s apology was “a good start,” it was not a basis for his release and does not outweigh the reasons why he should serve his full sentence. Prosecutors called his apology “belated” and said he should have made it five years ago at his sentencing hearing and taken responsibility for the crimes for which he was convicted.