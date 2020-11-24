 Skip to main content
Body discovered in Notasulga identified, suspect in custody
breaking

Body discovered in Notasulga identified, suspect in custody

Police lights

Police have identified the body of the man found dead Monday in Notasulga.

Jonathan Daniels, 27, was identified as the victim. A suspect has been arrested in connection with Daniels’ death, though authorities have yet to release that name or any other details into the investigation.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson said other suspects are wanted in connection to the case.

The case is being treated as a homicide. The sheriff’s office is leading the investigation. Brunson said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Notasulga Police Department are providing support to help solve the case.

