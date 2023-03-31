Auburn police say a man was found dead Friday morning behind Skybar in downtown Auburn, after having sustained injuries from falling from a wall.

Police identified the deceased as a 36-year-old white man from Georgia.

Police roped off and investigated the scene starting at around 10 a.m. Friday morning, and later in the afternoon reported that surveillance video was found showing that the man fell from a wall.

Investigators in the morning gathered in an area behind Skybar in the northeast corner of the property, in an alleyway about six feet wide between the building and the walls at the edge of the establishment’s property. A short wall and chain link fence lines the northern edge of the property, opposite the bar front facing south, and a cinderblock wall about 10 feet high lines the eastern side of the property.

Auburn police said first responders confirmed the man to be deceased upon arriving at the scene, and that the caller who reported finding the individual said at the time of the time that the individual appeared to be deceased.

No foul play is suspected though the investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the APD.