Body found on Lee Road 188 near Loachapoka
Body found on Lee Road 188 near Loachapoka

Investigators worked a crime scene on Lee Road 188 Thursday mornnig after a body was discovered by a driveway on Lee Road 188.

An investigation is under way after a male body was found in the wood line area of an access road Thursday morning in western Lee County.

Caretakers of a property in the 9000 block of Lee Road 188, a rural area midway between Loachapoka and Waverly, found the body and notified authorities.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to the scene, Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.

“There was no identification on the body,” Harris said, adding that the body appeared to have been there for several days.

The body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination and positive identification. The cause and manner of death are being investigated, Harris said.

The case remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Lee County Coroner’s Office. Police ask anyone with information concerning the case to call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651, Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339.​

