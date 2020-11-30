 Skip to main content
Body found with gunshot wounds in ditch in Valley, investigation underway
A body found in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning is being investigated by the Valley Police Department, according to police.

“On Sunday morning, November 29, 2020, at approximately 7 a.m., officers were dispatched to King Road near Fob James Drive ... Officers arrived and discovered a deceased black male in the ditch and also spoke to the passerby that had notified dispatch,” police said in a release.

“Further investigation revealed that the decedent had multiple gunshot wounds to his body.”

Police identified the deceased as Matthew Misquistian Patton, 35, of Valley. Officers contacted Patton’s parents and learned he had left their house at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Police are requesting that anyone who heard any gunshots or observed any suspicious activity in the area of King Road between 9:30 p.m. Saturday night and 7 a.m. Sunday morning to notify the Valley Police Department at (334) 756-5200.

