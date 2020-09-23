Bond revoked for suspect charged in Lee County child abuse case involving cages

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bond for a woman charged in connection to a child abuse investigation in Smiths Station involving children kept in cages was revoked Wednesday morning.

Kylla Michelle Mann, 31, had her bond revoked after the Lee County District Attorney presented evidence during a bond revocation hearing that she broke the conditions of her bond.

“We presented evidence that she had not taken a single drug screen as ordered by the court as a condition of her bond,” Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said. “She also left Alabama and moved to Mississippi, which was also a violation of her bond.”

Mann is charged with two counts of aggravated child abuse of a child less than 6 years of age and two counts of reckless endangerment. Her charges stem from a January child welfare check conducted by Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Then, deputies and Lee County Department of Human Resources personnel conducted a welfare check at a Smiths Station residence in the 5000 block of Lee Road 246. They found four children, ages 3, 4, 10 and 11, and two wooden cages with hasps and locks on them, according to officials.