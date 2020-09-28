Bond set at $2M for local man facing additional child sex crime charges

A Smiths Station man already facing 21 counts of sex crimes against children between the ages of 2 and 14 years is facing additional charges and has a bond set at more than $2 million.
Brandon Thomas Hart, 31, was arrested and charged Tuesday after Lee County sheriff’s and FBI investigators executed a search warrant on Lee Road 560 in Smiths Station in reference to possible dissemination of child pornography, according to authorities.
He was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree sexual torture, six counts of production of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Since Hart’s original arrest and charges, investigators discovered additional evidence that led to 19 additional felony charges against him as the investigation continued, authorities said Monday.
The 19 additional charges include: one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of first-degree voyeurism, six counts of production of child pornography, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and two counts of sexual torture.
“This arrest was the result of an intensive investigative effort conducted jointly between the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation,” Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said. “The investigation continues and the primary focus will always be to assist and protect the victims involved in these crimes.”
Investigators previously said Hart’s victims appear to be between 2 years of age and 14 years of age. Authorities are withholding specific information to protect the identities of the victims.
Hart is being held in the Lee County Jail with bond set at $2.1 million. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected, authorities said.
Authorities ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).
