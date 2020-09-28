Bond set at $2M for local man facing additional child sex crime charges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Smiths Station man already facing 21 counts of sex crimes against children between the ages of 2 and 14 years is facing additional charges and has a bond set at more than $2 million.

Brandon Thomas Hart, 31, was arrested and charged Tuesday after Lee County sheriff’s and FBI investigators executed a search warrant on Lee Road 560 in Smiths Station in reference to possible dissemination of child pornography, according to authorities.

He was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12, four counts of first-degree sodomy, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree sexual torture, six counts of production of child pornography and seven counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Since Hart’s original arrest and charges, investigators discovered additional evidence that led to 19 additional felony charges against him as the investigation continued, authorities said Monday.

The 19 additional charges include: one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of first-degree voyeurism, six counts of production of child pornography, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old and two counts of sexual torture.