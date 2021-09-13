Brandon Hughes files motion to avoid jail by entering community program; prosecutors say that would be 'elitist'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State prosecuting attorneys disagreed and called the the argument made by Hughes’ lawyers “elitist” and said, if the motion were approved by the court, it would show a “favoritism of the elite,” according to the state’s response to the defense’s motion filed Sept. 9.

“[Hughes] engaged in a pattern of public corruption and perjury. For those crimes, CCP is neither a sufficient punishment nor a realistic deterrent,” the state’s response said. “Rather, the only real punishment with any deterrent effect would be requiring Hughes to serve the carceral portion of his sentence actually incarcerated. Accordingly, the State respectfully requests that the Court deny Hughes’ motion to serve his sentence in CCP and order him to jail immediately.”

State prosecutors also said that Hughes should be embarrassed after losing his job as district attorney and his license to practice law, and that these were “collateral consequences of Hughes’ behavior, not punishment.”

Hughes, 46, turned himself in to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 8, 2020, on multiple felony charges, which included five counts of using a position for personal gain, one count of conspiracy to commit theft and one count of first-degree perjury. Hughes was indicted on all seven charges by a Special Lee County Grand Jury on Nov. 6, 2020.