Brandon Hughes pleads guilty to two felony counts, faces 10 months of jail time

On his second day at trial, former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes pled guilty to two felony counts Thursday, including first-degree perjury and using his public office for personal gain, according to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
Hughes, who originally pled not guilty to all the charges against him, agreed to a three-year sentence for both counts and is expected to spend at least 10 months in jail according to his plea agreement.
Hughes will have his sentencing hearing at a later date.
Hughes will also be required to pay back the $14,000 in public funds he used for legal fees to settle a sexual discrimination lawsuit, and he will also be required to pay restitution to a Chambers County business related to his conspiracy to commit theft charge which was dismissed, according to the state.
In addition to the potential prison time and fees, Hughes, who was suspended from his office after being charged, was removed from the district attorney’s office upon the court’s acceptance of his guilty plea, the attorney general’s office said.
Hughes, 46, turned himself in to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 8, 2020, on the multiple felony charges, which include five counts of using a position for personal gain, one count of conspiracy to commit theft and one count of first-degree perjury. Hughes was indicted on all seven charges by a Special Lee County Grand Jury on Nov. 6, 2020.
On the first day of Hughes’ trial Wednesday, Prosecutor Jasper Roberts with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office told the jury that Hughes created a “party-type atmosphere” in the district attorney’s office after he was elected, conspired to steal a truck from a shop in Chambers County using a Lee County search warrant, acted inappropriately with a newly hired assistant district attorney before she was forced to resign, perjured himself to a state ethics commission about the nature of a settlement involving the resignation of that assistant district attorney, used $14,000 in public funds to pay for his attorney fees for the settlement and illegally hired his three children to work for his office using public funds.
Only a few of the dozens of subpoenaed witnesses testified in court before Hughes changed his plea Thursday.
Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere, who previously served as the chief assistant district attorney under Hughes, testified first and said the atmosphere of the Lee County District Attorney’s Office under Hughes sometimes felt like the television show “Mad Men.”
“There was a lot of drinking in the office — it was probably more relaxed than it should be for a professional office,” Ventiere testified. “There were electronic gaming systems that were brought in, like to play ‘Guitar Hero.’ It was kind of frat house-ish at times.”
Hiring his children
On the subject of Hughes hiring his three children to work for his office for $10 per hour, Ventiere testified that, at the time, she assumed Hughes paid them from his personal account but later found out that they were being paid with public funds, which Ventiere said was illegal.
Former Lee County Assistant District Attorney Kyle Williams testified Thursday morning that he knew a government employee hiring his own children was illegal, but said that Hughes did not respond well to criticism of his decisions.
“I believe that everyone who’s ever worked in government service knows that you cannot hire your family,” Williams said. “No one mentioned it to him, and to do so would have created a huge conflict in the office. It’s something that, with Brandon being Brandon as I know him, you don’t confront him with issues like that. I tried my best every day I was there to not confront Brandon with anything because it would result in a confrontation, very loud generally, and unpleasant every time.”
The truck in Chambers County
Concerning the conspiracy to commit theft charge involving the use of a Lee County search warrant for a truck in Chambers County, Williams testified that a Lee County resident named John Gay contacted the DA’s office about his truck, which had been stolen and was then taken and was being held in a tow yard in Chambers County.
After trying to contact Chambers County law enforcement and the tow yard to release the truck back to Gay, Williams sent an email to Hughes explaining the situation and suggested they use a Lee County search warrant to prove to the tow yard owner that the truck was, in fact, stolen.
“My original plan was to go to Chambers County, show [the tow truck company owner] the warrant, that yes, this is an official stolen truck from Lee County that he’s in possession of, and then if he wasn’t willing to work with us at that point, go to Chambers County to get a Chambers County warrant to search and seize the vehicle,” Williams testified.
Williams said he, Lee County Investigator David Lane and Hughes drove to the tow yard Feb. 8, 2018, while the owner wasn’t there. According to Williams’ testimony, Hughes called the owner on the phone and the two began a “verbal altercation” and cursed at each other before Hughes said he’d cut the lock on the fence of the tow yard.
“When he said that, I kind of raised my eyebrows from the back seat, and I was like, ‘That’s not what we’re here to do,’” Williams said.
The group did not have bolt cutters with them at the time, but according to Williams’ testimony, Hughes directed them to serve the warrant, which was unenforceable in that county, to an employee of the tow yard, after which the employee unlocked the gate, Williams drove the truck outside of the gate and Gay regained possession of the vehicle.
Hughes then said someone had called the Chambers County Sheriff and told Williams and Lane in an urgent tone that they had to leave, according to Williams’ testimony.
“As soon as [Hughes] said someone called the sheriff, I thought, ‘Good, that means we can talk to them,’ but no, it was, ‘Let’s get out of here,’ so we got in the car and left,” Williams said.
Ventiere testified that she recalled Hughes returning from the trip to the tow yard “very excited, like he’d been on an adventure.”
“[Hughes] was bragging about squealing tires and throwing gravel. There was some comment about someone offering to get him a chicken strip lunch, and they said no, they had to get out of there because the cops were on the way,” Ventiere said.
Williams described Hughes' attitude upon his return to the office following the truck incident as “cocky,” “flamboyant” and “gregarious.”
“I think it made him happy to think that he had power over somebody,” Williams said. “That was something that didn’t just apply to [the truck incident], it was just that he liked to let people know who he was, what he did, and that made him happy.”
The “inappropriate relationship”
Testimony from both Ventiere and Williams posited that Hughes developed an inappropriate relationship with one of his then-subordinates, Assistant District Attorney Taylor-Lee Stokes, after Hughes hired her in October 2017. By January 2018, Ventiere testified that “things began to get different” after a training conference in Birmingham several members of the DA’s office attended.
Williams was one of those who attended the conference, and according to his testimony, Williams went out drinking with Hughes and Stokes one night right before a winter storm hit the city. After they drove together to see if a bar was open, Williams said he exited the vehicle to check the door, turned around and discovered that Hughes and Stokes had driven off and left him there, leaving him to walk “six to eight miles” back to their hotel in the snow as the snow storm came.
“I was very concerned just based on observations, interactions I had had with other people in the office that an inappropriate relationship had formed between Taylor-Lee Stokes and Mr. Hughes,” Ventiere said. “It was a growing problem and an ongoing distraction in the office, and I thought [Hughes] needed to be talked to about it.”
Ventiere said she asked Hughes to meet in person to discuss the relationship after she was told that a member of the custodial staff had walked in on “some sort of intimate or inappropriate event” between Hughes and Stokes while they were alone in Hughes’ office after hours with the lights out on Feb. 8, 2018.
“[It was reported to me] that Ms. Stokes came out of the office, slammed the door, that she had lipstick smeared on her face, her hair was messed up, and that she approached the custodial employee and said, basically, ‘Don’t tell anybody,’ or something along those lines,” Ventiere said.
After trying to find out more about the events and talk to the employee who allegedly saw Hughes and Stokes that night, Ventiere testified that the employee texted her about the events of that night and was worried about retaliation.
When Ventiere called Hughes to set up a meeting about his relationship with Stokes in person, Ventiere testified that Hughes asked her, “‘Am I going to jail?’”
Ventiere testified that, after she and Williams confronted Hughes about the alleged inappropriate event with Stokes on Feb.16, 2018, Hughes first denied the behavior and said that Williams was there with him and Stokes.
“I talked to him about the fact that I knew that they had been up at the office drinking really late one night alone,” Ventiere said. “[Hughes] said, ‘Well, Kyle was with us the whole time,’ or something along those lines, and he looked at Kyle and said, ‘Isn’t that right? We were all together, drinking.’ … Kyle said no, he wasn’t, and I said no, he wasn’t; I know he had left.”
Hughes then asked Williams and Ventiere for their advice on how to handle the situation, to which Ventiere suggested they terminate Stokes, according to Ventiere’s testimony.
“I was really hoping [Hughes] would say, ‘None of this is true, hang on just a minute, we’re not going to make any decisions tonight,’” Ventiere said. “Before [Hughes] left the meeting, I asked him to please tell me exactly what he wanted me to do. He said, ‘Offer her the opportunity to resign,’ and I said, ‘If she doesn’t, what do you want me to do?’ He said, ‘Terminate her.’”