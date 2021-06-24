Brandon Hughes pleads guilty to two felony counts, faces 10 months of jail time

After trying to find out more about the events and talk to the employee who allegedly saw Hughes and Stokes that night, Ventiere testified that the employee texted her about the events of that night and was worried about retaliation.

When Ventiere called Hughes to set up a meeting about his relationship with Stokes in person, Ventiere testified that Hughes asked her, “‘Am I going to jail?’”

Ventiere testified that, after she and Williams confronted Hughes about the alleged inappropriate event with Stokes on Feb.16, 2018, Hughes first denied the behavior and said that Williams was there with him and Stokes.

“I talked to him about the fact that I knew that they had been up at the office drinking really late one night alone,” Ventiere said. “[Hughes] said, ‘Well, Kyle was with us the whole time,’ or something along those lines, and he looked at Kyle and said, ‘Isn’t that right? We were all together, drinking.’ … Kyle said no, he wasn’t, and I said no, he wasn’t; I know he had left.”

Hughes then asked Williams and Ventiere for their advice on how to handle the situation, to which Ventiere suggested they terminate Stokes, according to Ventiere’s testimony.