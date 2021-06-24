Brandon Hughes pleads guilty to two felony counts

Former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes pled guilty to two felony counts at his trial Thursday, including first-degree perjury and using his public office for personal gain, according to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

Hughes agreed to a three-year sentence for both counts he pled guilty to which will be split to serve ten months in jail, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Hughes will also be required to pay back the $14,000 in public funds he used to pay legal fees to settle a sexual discrimination lawsuit as well as restitution to a Chambers County business related to his conspiracy to commit theft charge which was dismissed, according to the state.

In addition to the potential prison time and fees, Hughes, who was suspended from his office after being charged, is now removed from the district attorney’s office due to the court’s acceptance of his guilty plea, the attorney general’s office said.

Hughes will have his sentencing hearing at a later date.

