Broken windows reported at Covington Recreation Center in Opelika
Opelika police are seeking information after several windows and doors were damaged at Covington Recreation Center.

The damaged windows and doors were discovered on Monday, police said.

Police ask anyone with any information related to the damage or the identity of the suspect to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

