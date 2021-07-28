Can you help authorities locate this missing Beauregard man?

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a Beauregard man who was reported missing Sunday.

Jimmie Lee Table, 56, has not been seen or heard from since being reported missing from his home in the Beauregard community Sunday, authorities said.

On Tuesday morning, authorities said Table’s vehicle, a white 1999 GMC Yukon with a license plate reading TTW949, was found abandoned near the intersection of Alabama Highway 110 in the Pike Road area near Montgomery.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the location of Table to contact them at 334-749-5651 or to contact the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

