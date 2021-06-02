 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Can you help identify a theft suspect with a UGA tattoo caught on camera at Lowe's in Auburn?
0 comments
top story

Can you help identify a theft suspect with a UGA tattoo caught on camera at Lowe's in Auburn?

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Opelika Police Department is looking for the identity of a theft suspect after a man was seen on camera at Lowe’s Home Improvement Store near Tiger Town using a fraudulent debit card on May 26, police said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The suspect, a white male, was seen on camera wearing a blue Columbia t-shirt and camouflage shorts, and he appeared to have a sleeve tattoo on his right arm and another tattoo on his forearm depicting a University of Georgia logo, according to police.

The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with any additional information or the identity of the suspect to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police mobile app. Callers may wish to remain anonymous.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert