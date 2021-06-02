Can you help identify a theft suspect with a UGA tattoo caught on camera at Lowe's in Auburn?

The Opelika Police Department is looking for the identity of a theft suspect after a man was seen on camera at Lowe’s Home Improvement Store near Tiger Town using a fraudulent debit card on May 26, police said.

The suspect, a white male, was seen on camera wearing a blue Columbia t-shirt and camouflage shorts, and he appeared to have a sleeve tattoo on his right arm and another tattoo on his forearm depicting a University of Georgia logo, according to police.

The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with any additional information or the identity of the suspect to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police mobile app. Callers may wish to remain anonymous.

