Can you help OPD identify these Best Buy theft suspects?

The Opelika Police Department is seeking help identify suspects in a theft of property at the Best Buy at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway.

Detectives have not been able to identify the two suspects at this time, but the suspects were caught on video by the Best Buy security camera.

The video shows the two suspects, both black males, entering the store at approximately 11:48 a.m. The first suspect was wearing a white shirt and a black jacket while the second suspect was wearing a black hat, glasses, a black shirt and gray sweatpants, according to police.

The two suspects allegedly stole headphones and security cameras before leaving in a silver four-door sedan, police said.

The OPD is asking for information on this incident or for the identity of the suspects. If you have any information, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.

Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page. or the OPD website.