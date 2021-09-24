 Skip to main content
Can you help Opelika police find this missing Georgia man?
  • Updated
Rasheed.png

Abdul Hakeem Rasheed

 Opelika Police Department

The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Georgia man last seen Wednesday in Opelika.

Abdul Hakeem Rasheed, 21, of McDonough, Ga., was last seen leaving the Lee County Justice Center at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

Police described Rasheed as a black male with facial hair who is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with information on the location of Rasheed to contact them at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be given through the Opelika Police mobile app, and tippers may wish to remain anonymous, police said.

