The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a theft of property, third degree, which occurred at Party City, located at 2534 Enterprise Drive.

“The suspect used cash to purchase gift cards, and when the register was open and the employee was not looking, the suspect took money from the register,” according to the police report.

Police said the surveillance video shows the suspect to be a white female with dark hair, wearing black clothing and black shoes.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.