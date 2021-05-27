Can you help Opelika police identify these three theft suspects?

Opelika police are asking the public for help in identifying three suspects thought to be involved in a theft at Susie K’s on Second Avenue on May 6.

The suspects seen on camera stole $100 in cash, a cash register, a receipt printer, a Kindle Tablet and an iPad from inside the business, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first suspect wore a hoodie and a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 shoes while the second suspect wore a hat and a pair of black Nike Air Force 1’s. The third suspect was seen wearing a hoodie and a pair of Timberland boots, according to police.

The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with additional information on the incident or the identities of the suspects to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220, the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 or submit a tip through the Opelika Police Mobile App. Callers may wish to remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.