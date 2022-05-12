Can you help Opelika police identify these two suspects involved in Best Buy theft?

The Opelika Police Department is seeking help from the community to identify two suspects involved in a Best Buy theft.

Police began investigating the third degree theft of property at the Best Buy in Tiger Town on Tuesday.

Surveillance video shows two suspects, both black females, enter the store at approximately 10:50 a.m., according to the police report.

The two suspects “stole approximately $750 worth of security cameras and security doorbells before leaving the scene in an older model black Dodge Charger with a Georgia license plate,” the police report said.

Police described the first suspect as an “older black female with short black hair” and was seen wearing a white t-shirt and a long red and pink striped skirt and was carrying a black bag or purse.

The second suspect was described by police as a “younger black female with dark hair in a ponytail” and was seen wearing a blue and white bandana, a pink hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police said they believe the suspects live or frequent the Clayton County, Georgia area.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.