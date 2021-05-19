 Skip to main content
Can you help Opelika Police identify this breaking-and-entering suspect?
The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the breaking and entering of vehicles the night of May 10.

The suspect, a black male wearing a hoodie, black pants and white slides, was seen on camera entering several vehicles at Davis Tire & Auto at 300 South Sixth Street at about 11 p.m. May 10, police said.

Follow these car break-in prevention tips. Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story.

Police ask anyone with additional information on the incident or identity of the suspect to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police app. Callers may wish to remain anonymous.

