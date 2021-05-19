Can you help Opelika Police identify this breaking-and-entering suspect?

The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the breaking and entering of vehicles the night of May 10.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect, a black male wearing a hoodie, black pants and white slides, was seen on camera entering several vehicles at Davis Tire & Auto at 300 South Sixth Street at about 11 p.m. May 10, police said.

Police ask anyone with additional information on the incident or identity of the suspect to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police app. Callers may wish to remain anonymous.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.