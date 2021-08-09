Can you help Opelika police identify this breaking and entering suspect?

The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved with multiple vehicle break-ins at the Laquinta Inn and the Holiday Inn Express over the weekend.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Police, who began investigating the breaking and enterings on Friday, described the suspect as a black male with facial hair who was seen on camera wearing a black hoodie and blue track pants. Police also said he was seen exiting a silver or gray 2021 Dodge Durango and was also seen busting out windows and stealing items from several vehicles.

The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Opelika police mobile app.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.