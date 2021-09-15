 Skip to main content
Can you help Opelika police identify this motorcycle theft suspect?
Can you help Opelika police identify this motorcycle theft suspect?

  • Updated
The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of stealing a motorcycle on Sept. 8.

Security cameras captured video of the suspect, a white man, walking onto a property in the 100 block of North Uniroyal Road at about 8:42 a.m. Sept. 8 before driving off on the victim’s 1999 Honda CB20 motorcycle, police said.

The suspect was seen wearing khaki cargo pants, brown boots and carrying a red and green backpack, according to police.

The Opelika Police Department is encouraging those with any additional information on the incident or the identity of the suspect to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Opelika Police mobile app.

