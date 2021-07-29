 Skip to main content
Can you help Opelika police identify this Murf Mart attempted robbery suspect?
top story

  • Updated
Murf Mart robbery suspect.png

The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the attempted robbery of Murf Mart on July 7.

 Opelika Police Department

The suspect, a black male or female, was seen on camera wearing a black hoodie, jeans, black shoes and holding a black backpack during the time of the attempted robbery of the Murf Mart at 10001 Frederick Road, police said.

The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspect to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220 or their secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be given through the Opelika police app, and callers and tippers may wish to remain anonymous, police said.

