Can you help Opelika police identify this robbery suspect?

The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of committing a robbery Sunday at the Best Western at 205 North 21st St., police said.

The suspect is a black male and was seen on camera wearing all white clothing, white shoes and a face mask, and police said the victim of the robbery said the suspect was armed with an unknown type of firearm and stole money from the front desk cash drawer.

Opelika police are asking anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220, the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665 or through the Opelika Police mobile app. Callers may wish to remain anonymous.

