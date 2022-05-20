Can you help Opelika police identify this suspect involved in a credit card theft?

The Opelika Police Department is seeking help in identifying an individual involved in a credit card theft.

The investigation began on April 8 after police received a report of a fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police said the suspect entered Hobby Lobby, located at 2570 Enterprise Drive, at approximately 5:35 p.m. on April 8. The suspect then stole a wallet out of a shopping cart, which was used to purchase several items at Best Buy, located at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway, according to the police report.

The surveillance video footage showed the suspect was wearing a gray hat, glasses, a long-sleeve blue shirt and jeans while entering Hobby Lobby, and police said the suspect appears to have changed into a red hat and a light-colored, long-sleeve shirt before entering Best Buy.

Police said the footage also shows the suspect leaving the scene in an unknown black SUV.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.