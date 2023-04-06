On Feb. 8, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a theft of property, third degree, which occurred at Home Depot, located at 2190 Tiger Town Parkway.

Police said the suspect entered the store at approximately 8:20 a.m. and placed a Milwaukee M18 Fuel 21-inch Self-Propelled lawnmower on a shopping cart, then exited the store without paying. The suspect reentered the store a short time later and attempted to leave with a second lawnmower.

When an employee asked for a receipt, police said, the suspect provided a receipt for $8 before grabbing a bag and walking out of the store.

Surveillance video shows the suspect wearing an Adidas jumpsuit, a black hat and black facemask. The suspect left the area in a White Ford Explorer, according to the police report.

