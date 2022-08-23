Can you help Opelika police identify this suspect who stole a wallet from a shopper in Target?

Opelika Police are searching for a suspect who was seen taking a wallet from another person's shopping cart in Target.

On Aug. 9, police began investigating the third degree theft of property that occurred at the Target on 2640 Enterprise Drive.

Surveillance video footage shows the victim leaving a wall in the shopping cart and going into the dressing rooms at 2 p.m., police said.

While the victim was in the dressing room, police said the suspect went up to the shopping cart, took the wallet and left the store in a silver SUV at 2:12 p.m.

The suspect is a black male who was seen wearing a gray hat, gray Captain America t-shirt, tan pants and black shoes, according to the police report.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or their website: www.215STOP.com.