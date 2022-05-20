Can you help Opelika police identify this theft suspect?

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a third degree theft of property that occurred at Ulta Cosmetics located at 2690 Enterprise Drive on Tuesday.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect who stole $804 in merchandise, according to the police report.

Surveillance video showed the suspect to be a black female with long two-tone braids who was wearing a black face mask, black jacket and a brown romper bodysuit, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.