Can you help Opelika police identify this Wal-Mart fraud suspect?

The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man seen on camera suspected of the fraudulent use of a credit or debit card at the Walmart on Pepperell Parkway on June 17.
The suspect, a black male, was seen on camera wearing a New York baseball cap, a face mask, a blue hoodie, jeans and blue and white Jordan shoes, police said.
Police are asking anyone with any information of the identity of the suspect to contact the Opelika Police Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App or through the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867), and tips may be submitted anonymously, police said.