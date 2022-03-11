Can you help Opelika Police identify three suspects police said stole from Angel's Antiques?

The Opelika Police Department is investigating a third degree theft of property it says occurred at Angel’s Antiques, 900 Columbus Parkway.

Police are seeking help from the public in identifying three suspects it says are “possibly Middle Eastern or Hispanic” that were caught on video taking a "golden Indian ring" from the antique store.

Police said security camera footage shows the first suspect has “dark hair and a beard and is seen wearing a white button-down shirt, light blue pants, blue stripe tie and black shoes. The second suspect has dark hair and appears to be wearing a white button-down shirt, light colored pants, black vest and black shoes. The third suspect has dark hair and a beard and is wearing a white polo-style shirt, ripped blue jeans and white sneakers.”

The OPD began the investigation on Feb. 25 and is asking for anyone who has information about this incident or the identity of the suspects to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.