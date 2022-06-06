Can you help Opelika police identify two suspects in connection to a Walmart theft?

The Opelika Police Department is seeking help in identifying two suspects connected with a third degree theft of property at the Walmart at 2900 Pepperell Parkway.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. on May 4 and police began investigating the theft on May 6, police said.

Police said two white females “attempted to purchase gift cards and bottled water at one of the self-checkout registers. The suspects left without paying for the items and the next customer used the register and paid, before realizing the total amount.”

Surveillance video shows one suspect with medium length brown hair, wearing a gray top, dark shorts and appearing to have a tattoo on the inside of her left wrist, according to the police report.

The second suspect is shown on surveillance footage as having blonde highlights and appears to be wearing a light-colored hoodie and dark leggings, the police report said.

The two suspects were last seen leaving Walmart in a white SUV.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.