Can you help Opelika police identify two suspects involved in Best Buy theft?

The Opelika Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects involved in a theft from the Best Buy at 2147 Tiger Town Parkway.

Police began the investigation of the second degree theft of property on April 6.

The security camera video “shows two suspects, both black males, concealing several items in their clothing before leaving the store,” according to the police report.

Police said the first suspect “appears to have a long black beard” and was “wearing a black du-rag, black pants, a short-sleeve gray button-down shirt, a black and gray vest and black and white shoes with yellow shoestrings.”

Video footage shows the second suspect to be “wearing khaki pants, a black shirt, a green vest and white and red shoes,” according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of these suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.