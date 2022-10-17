Can you help Opelika police identify two suspects wanted in connection to theft from Ulta?

The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a theft of property, third degree, which occurred at Ulta on 2690 Enterprise Drive.

On June, 18 2022, police said two adult suspects entered the store and stole select fragrance items.

Police said surveillance video shows the first suspect to be a Black male wearing a black hat, a black face mask, a white shirt and tattoos on both arms. The second suspect was a Black female with a long blonde ponytail wearing a blue jacket and tan hat with a light-colored face mask.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.