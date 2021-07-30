Can you help Opelika police identity three attempted burglary suspects?

The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects involved with the attempted burglary of a home in Opelika on July 12.

The suspects, all black males, were seen on camera trying to kick in the door of a home in the 1600 block of Third Avenue before fleeing, police said.

Two of the suspects were armed with guns while another had a baseball hat on, according to police.

The Opelika Police Department is asking anyone with information on the identity of the suspects or on the incident to contact their detective division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the department’s mobile app.

