Can you help police identify two suspects connected to a vehicle break-in at the Opelika Sportsplex?

Opelika police are investigating an unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft of property, second degree and are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects.

The break-in occurred at the Opelika Sportsplex, located at 1001 Andrews Road, at 3:20 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Police said a silver Chevrolet Traverse was seen parked next to the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects broke the passenger window, stole the victim’s purse and attempted to use the victim’s debit card at Wal-Mart in Valley a short time later, according to the police report.

Police said the first suspect, a black male, is seen wearing a black Minnesota Timberwolves hat, safety vest, and black and white shoes. The second suspect, a black male, is seen wearing navy work clothes with the name Brandon on them.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP(7867), toll-free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.