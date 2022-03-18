Can you help the Opelika Police Department identify these four suspects?

The Opelika Police Department is currently investigating a theft of property that occurred at the Opelika Market at 1708 Airport Road and is seeking help in identifying the suspects involved.

Police said security camera footage “shows four Hispanic suspects cashing several fraudulent checks.”

The incident occurred on Jan. 29, and police are looking for the four suspects who are charged with theft of property, first degree, and possession of a forged instrument, third degree, according to police.

According to police, the first suspect is seen wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored sweater, a hat, and face mask. The second suspect appears to be wearing a gray t-shirt and a dark-colored New York Yankees hat. A third suspect is wearing khaki pants, white shoes, a gray shirt, white face mask and a black and white beanie cap. The fourth suspect is seen wearing dark-colored shorts, a dark-colored hoodie, white shoes, and a hat.

OPD asked for anyone with information to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

Tips can also be forwarded through Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-7867, toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP, or via their Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/215stop or their website: www.215STOP.com.