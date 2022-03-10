Can you help the Opelika Police Department identify these suspects?

The Opelika Police Department seeks help from local residents to identify three suspects involved in the investigation of a burglary on Stoney Brook Lane.

Police said surveillance video shows three suspects wearing “light-colored hoodies, sneakers, gloves and masks,” and they stole “various items of jewelry and $1,000 in cash from the residence," according to the police report.

Police began investigating the third degree burglary and first degree theft of property on Feb. 24. The burglary occurred in a residence in the 3300 Block of Stoney Brook Lane.

The OPD asks for anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the secret witness hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Opelika Police Mobile App.