Can you help the Opelika Police Department identify this suspect in a pickup truck theft?

The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who police said stole a vehicle from Fairway Auto Brokers.

Police said the vehicle was “last seen with a Fairway Auto Brokers drive-off tag heading eastbound on Second Avenue.”

On Monday at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a business alarm activation at 301 Second Avenue.

After arriving at the scene, police said the window at the front of the building was broken and employees informed the officers that a green 2018 Ford F-150 XLT was missing from the parking lot.

Police said security camera footage shows “the suspect, a black male with a full beard, arrive wearing a long sleeve red shirt, gray pants, tan work boots, and a brown toboggan. The suspect then puts on a black jacket before committing the crimes,” according to the police report.

The suspect is charged with third degree burglary and first degree theft of property. The case remains under investigation.

The OPD asks for anyone who has information about this incident or the identity of the suspect to contact the OPD Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-74508665. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.