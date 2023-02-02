The capital murder trial of Grady Wayne Wilkes, who is accused of murdering Auburn Police Officer William Buechner, has been postponed to July 31.

Wilkes, 32, of Auburn, is charged with capital murder and three counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

The trial was scheduled to begin on Monday, but Wilkes’ defense attorneys filed a Motion to Continue Trial, which was granted by Lee County Circuit Judge Christopher Hughes on Jan. 30.

In the document, Wilkes’ attorneys stated that they “received additional discovery materials from the prosecution including recordings, diagrams and statements. In addition defense witnesses also provided information critical to the defense that was not previously available.”

The defense stated they need to request additional evidence that is relevant and critical to the defense, which will not be available before the scheduled start of the trial on Monday, Feb. 6.

“It will be impossible for counsel for the Defendant to be prepared for trial on the scheduled date,” the defense stated. “This request is not made for merely for the purpose or intent of delaying the trial but is made to protect the Defendant’s constitutional rights to effective assistance of counsel and due process.”

“Having considered the grounds set forth by Defendant and by the State, and applying the standard set by the law, as the Court is required to do, the Court hereby grants said motion,” Hughes stated in the court order.

Wilkes will continue to be incarcerated.

Buechner was 37 years old, had been an officer with the Auburn Police Department since 2006, and had a wife and two children.

On the night of May 19, 2019, Buechner and two other Auburn police officers, Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott, arrived at Arrowhead Mobile Home Park, off Wire Road in Auburn, to answer a domestic disturbance call from a female victim.

She told officers that Wilkes, her live-in boyfriend and father of her child, threatened to kill her as well as physically assaulted her, according to the affidavit given by state Detective Reginald Harkins in 2019.

“She advised that he had grabbed her by the wrist and also choked her. She fled the residence and met officers at another location inside the trailer park,” the affidavit reads.

Earlier reports stated Wilkes answered the door wearing body armor, was armed with a rifle and opened fire on the three responding officers, injuring Sistrunk and Elliott and fatally wounding Buechner, who passed away that night.

Wilkes served as an active member of the Alabama Army National Guard and was an infantry fire team leader with the rank of corporal, Guard spokesman Lt. Col. Tim Alexander told the Opelika-Auburn News in an earlier interview. He also said Wilkes has no record of being deployed.

After an overnight manhunt, police caught and arrested Wilkes about a mile away from where the incident unfolded.